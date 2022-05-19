MRHB Brings Halal and Ethical DeFi Platform to Kazan Summit 2022 and World Halal Day May 19-21

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRHB DeFi Network is proud to showcase its world-first halal and ethical DeFi ecosystem platform at the XIII International Economic Summit, Kazan Summit 2022 . As the largest Halal Expo in the Russian Federation, and in conjunction with World Halal Day, over 5,000 participants from 72 countries and 12 diplomatic missions are expected to be in attendance, ranging from industry experts to media representatives and government officials.

As the main platform for the economic cooperation amongst the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the aim of the Summit is to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties in the region.

"We are very proud to be participating in our first World Halal Day exhibition," said MRHBDeFi.Network CEO and founder Naquib Mohammed . "Our halal DeFi platform represents a brand new innovation for Islamic Finance, with new financial possibilities for both consumers and businesses. We're also looking forward to meeting our many supporters in the Tatarstan region and beyond."

The MRHB Team will be led by Zokir Ibragimov , CEO of Islam Invest, who will be part of the expert panel where Muslim Scholars' opinions on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are discussed.

Two key topics to be addressed at the conference also include the sharing economy and the common good of the halal industry. Other topics of focus include youth diplomacy, export development, partner banking, entrepreneurship and investment. Attendees can join panels with a number of high profile speakers including the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, the Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Economy, and a representative from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, amongst others.

Another theme also being promoted at the expo is the "H2WORLD Economy", a concept used to represent how halal ideals are now being applied across a wide range of services and communications. The concept promotes how being halal today not only pertains to food, but also to responsible and ethical behaviors across all industries working together toward new economic realities.

This year marks the 1,100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria on May 21. Summit attendees may opt to make a pilgrimage to Great Bolgar, the sacred site associated with this holiday, which is only 140 km away from where the conference is taking place in Kazan. The expo will also host "Modest Fashion Day" on May 19, featuring a fashion show with new styles by 12 up-and-coming modest fashion designers.

Halal DeFi for the Masses

MRHB — pronounced ‘Marhaba', meaning ‘welcome' in Arabic — was built on the premise that all people should have equal access to decentralized finance. But prior to the project's December 2021 $MRHB token launch, this was not possible — cryptocurrency had been seen as haram by the majority of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, representing an Islamic Finance market worth over US$3 trillion.

Designed for halal-minded and ethics-conscious communities, the cornerstone of the MRHB suite of decentralized financial solutions is the Sahal Wallet , a multi-chain self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that screens out non-halal tokens. The SouqNFT Marketplace is a halal NFT market where users can browse without fear of stumbling across NSFW content. SouqNFT is also the first place in the world to host halal compliance certificates in NFT form, representing a compelling use case for NFTs. Digital NFT certificates are vastly superior to paper halal certificates as they cannot be forged and are completely transparent and easily auditable.

MRHB is also hard at work building six more halal products for the platform, all due to launch within a year.

MRHB DeFi's vision of DeFi for all is supported by a number of partners and investors, including Polygon Technology , Sheesha Finance , Australian Gulf Capital , NewTribe Capital , Blockchain Australia , Mozaic , Contango Digital Assets , ZKSync , Acreditus Partners , EMGS Group , Sinofy Group , Sukhavati Protocol and MKD Capital, amongst others.

About MRHB DeFi Network

MRHB DeFi Network is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of "Ethical and Inclusive DeFi" by following faith-based financial and business principles where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts, business entrepreneurs and industry professionals, who have all come together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

MRHB.Network Official Channels

Website: https://mrhb.network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marhabadefi

Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/marhabadefi_ANN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarhabaDeFi

Medium: https://medium.com/@mrhbdefi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marhabadefi

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/DubSjKmkBX

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MRHBDeFi

Telegram (Arabic): https://t.me/mdf_arabic

Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/marhabadefi_russia

Telegram (Turkish): https://t.me/MarhabaDefiTR

Telegram (Persian): https://t.me/mrhbdefi_persian

Telegram (Urdu/Hindi): https://t.me/MRHBDeFi_Urdu_Hindi

SouqNFT Marketplace: https://souq.mrhb.network