Societal to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. ("Societal CDMO" or "Societal"; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.



Details of the company's participation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Details: Societal management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: May 23-25, 2022

Presentation Timing: Available online at 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Format: Hybrid conference (in person and virtual)

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investors Conference

Details: Societal management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: June 1, 2022

Format: Virtual conference

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Details: Societal management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: June 6-9, 2022

Presentation Timing: 8:40 a.m. Central on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Format: In person conference (Chicago, IL); webcast available

To access the webcast of the William Blair presentation, please visit the "Events" page in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.societalcdmo.com. The webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO SCTL is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients' pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO's customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.com.

Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Societal CDMO 770-531-8365 ryan.lake@societalcdmo.com