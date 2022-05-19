REPEAT -- PowerTap Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp MOVE 2K MOTNF ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") is pleased to provide an update on its zoning application activities for its initial stations in Humboldt County in Northern California.



In the first half of May 2022, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. staff and consultants, as well as an Andretti Group representative, appeared before the City of Fortuna Planning Commission for the public hearing to review the site design for the first Andretti station incorporating a PowerTap Gen3 modular blue hydrogen production and dispensing unit (MHPDU), to be located in Fortuna, in Humboldt County, California. The proposal for the site design, which consisted of proposed elevations, landscaping, building colors, and signage, was presented before the Planning Commission of the City of Fortuna for consideration.

The purpose of the public hearing was to review the site design and appearance of the hydrogen station to ensure that it is consistent with the city's community design guidelines for that area of the community. With a 6-0 vote, Fortuna's Planning Commission found that the proposed site design is compatible with the surrounding area, meets the criteria in the Fortuna Zoning Code, and will not be detrimental to adjacent property owners or the public at large. In finding that the approving the site design is in the public interest, the commission unanimously approved PowerTap's site design. The approval was conditional upon a building permit application being submitted and approved prior to constructions, demonstrating compliance with the approved design review permit. A recording of the Planning Commission proceedings may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlYZKbG7am0.

With design review approval, the path is cleared for PowerTap to submit plans to the City of Fortuna to obtain construction and installation permits. Processing of these permits is expected to yield approvals in Q3/Q4 2022, with construction to follow.

PowerTap CEO Salim Rahemtulla commented, "The outcome of the Planning Commission hearing at the City of Fortuna has provided the PowerTap team with the momentum to speed the rollout of the PowerTap Gen3 units. The team is very excited to move forward with haste!"

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. ("PowerTap"), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap's patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

