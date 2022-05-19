Crypto Pirates Launches NFT Sale that Provides Early Access to the P2E Game

London, UK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Pirates is an Idle Game about pirate crews venturing through the expanses of the endless space. Gameplay consists of sailing between ports and fighting monsters, dangerous bosses, and other players. The game has three entities: resources, piasters, and trophies. Each of them is vital for the gameplay and is essential for earning in the game.





Crypto Pirates has an interesting tokenomics. 450 000 000 tokens are allocated to the community and can be obtained in the game. In the future, the ecosystem will be replenished from the amount spent by players.

The daily award pool is always the same and is divided among all playing users. So, 10 players in the game will get more tokens than 100 because the award pool doesn't change. As a result, users that will enter the game after buying NFT will be earning more and faster than players that will enter the game after release.





NFTs from the collection also impact the gameplay. They help gain more resources, piastres, and trophies, which can be obtained after battles. NFTs provide early access to the game and improve your performance. They may give you a significant advantage over other players.

Crypto Pirates Play-to-Earn game advantages:

Free to start, but NFT owners can enter the game sooner than others

Opportunity to earn without initial investments

NFT participates in the game and increases the player's earnings

Each new batch of NFT does not devalue the previous ones

Widespread use of the token in the game

Co-op sailing

Cross-platform

Over time, developers will create their marketplace to make it convenient for the players to shop. They plan to introduce functionality that will allow players and traders to check the current state of their NFTs before deciding which one to sell or buy.

Fore more information, check out the whitepaper: https://docs.crypto-pirates.app/

