Liteye Systems Adds to Advisory Board with the Appointment of USAF & USSF Expert John H Bonapart Jr.

Centennial, Colorado, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — (May 19, 2022)- Liteye Systems, Inc. is honored to welcome, a former member of the Senior Executive Service with the Department of the Air Force, to its Board of Advisors. Bonapart's expertise and experience in US Air Force and US Space Force logistics, civil engineering, and force protection activities in the defense arena will provide guidance and direction to the company's Executive Team. Liteye's Board of Advisors is a critical resource to Liteye's Executive Team and serves as a key stakeholder enabling the Company's continued growth and development as an industry leader in critical infrastructure protection and multi-mission/multi-domain defense capabilities, including counter small unmanned systems (C-sUAS).

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Bonapart for more than 40 years and am humbled and honored that he has agreed to join our Board of Advisors," said Jamie Rhone, Chief Procurement Officer of Liteye. "With his guidance, Liteye will continue to enhance its product and service portfolios to better respond to emerging global security threats. Mr. Bonapart's a legend in the Air Force and Space Force communities and will provide strategic insights and perspectives on our approach to equipping and servicing today's warfighters. On behalf of the entire Liteye team, we welcome him to our Board of Advisors."

Bonapart most recently served as the Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection at Headquarters Space Operations Command, US Space Force, Peterson AFB, CO. In that capacity, he led military and civilian personnel in the development of policy, guidance, training, and programming for logistics, civil engineering, and force protection activities in support of 38,000 space and cyberspace professionals assigned to 134 locations worldwide. He managed the maintenance and lifecycle sustainment of the command's space and cyber systems through the execution of a $1.4B Weapon System Sustainment budget and oversaw the programming and policy implementation for the command's $23B physical plants which include: 29 million square feet of facilities, seven major installations, and two coastal space launch ranges. Additionally, he directed policy development for the command's integrated defense, resource protection, and physical securities activities in support of 2,100 security forces members and 20 high-priority Protection Level Resources.

Previously, Mr. Bonapart served as the Director of Installations and Mission Support at Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB IL. In this role, he was the senior Civilian responsible for the sustainment, restoration, and modernization of AMC facilities and installations in the continental US and overseas. Additionally, he oversaw all civil engineering, contracting, and force protection activities at five AMC installations and two AMC-led Joint Bases.

Bonapart is a retired US Air Force Colonel who held a variety of key assignments in Communications and Air Traffic Control. He commanded a Communications Squadron, Support Group, Cadet group, and an Air Base Wing, which received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. He also served on the Secretary of the Air Force's staff as a Congressional Liaison Officer and served at Major Command and Joint levels with over 47 years of service to our nation.

Bonapart is a native of Brooklyn NY and earned his commission from Fordham University and a Master's Degree from Golden Gate University.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. ( www.Liteye.com ): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact : Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

# # #

Attachment

Marya Mista Liteye Systems, Inc. 630-991-3711 mmista@liteye.com