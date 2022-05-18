QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cingulate to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 5:20 PM | 1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. CING, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, and Chief Medical Officer, Matthew Brams, M.D., will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 3:00-3:30 p.m. ET, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at: HCW - Cingulate Live Presentation. A replay will be available on the investor section of Cingulate's website at Cingulate Events & Presentations for 90 days.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. CING, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, such as anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City, KS. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations 
Thomas Dalton
Head of Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate, Inc.
(913) 942-2301
TDalton@cingulate.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
(201) 723-5805
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsHealth CarePress Releases