Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

EMLENTON, Pa., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp EMCF, the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on May 18, 2022 of $0.31 per common share payable on June 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2022. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 3.6% based on the stock's closing price of $34.63 per share on May 17, 2022.

William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend reflects the Corporation's continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 19 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania. The Corporation's common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol "EMCF". For more information visit the Corporation's web site at www.emclairefinancial.com.

CONTACT:

William C. Marsh             
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 767-2311
Email: investor.relations@farmersnb.com


