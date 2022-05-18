Sientra To Participate At The 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. SIEN ("Sientra" or the "Company"), announced today its participation at the Virtual 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, which takes place June 1st, 2022.



Craig-Hallum hosted events are intended for prospective and existing Craig-Hallum clients only. To request a one-on-one meeting with management or to participate at the virtual event, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative with interest.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the AuraGen fat grafting system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

