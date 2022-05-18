Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Appointment of Stephanie Cuskley to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ("Badger" or the "Company") BDGI announces the appointment of Stephanie Cuskley to Badger's Board of Directors (the "Board") following the retirement of Grant Billing.



"We wish to thank Grant for his seven years of service as a director of Badger which included serving as Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee of the Board. Badger has benefitted from the significant contributions Grant made to our Board and he will be missed," said Glen Roane, Chair of the Board.

"Following Grant's retirement, we are pleased to welcome Stephanie Cuskley to Badger's Board of Directors as an independent director. Stephanie's wide range of experiences which have included a focus on US mid-market industrial companies will be of significant benefit to Badger. The addition of Stephanie further strengthens the Board's skills and experiences, providing valuable perspective and insight as we execute on Badger's strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to Stephanie's future contributions," Roane added.

From 2015 to 2021, Ms. Cuskley served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, a foundation which supports a wide range of organizations with a major focus on health and medical research. From 2019 to 2021, Ms. Cuskley also served as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Aegion Corporation, a publicly-traded pipeline and infrastructure services company, and as a director of Aegion Corporation since 2005. From 2009 to 2015, Ms. Cuskley served as Chief Executive Officer of NPower, a charitable organization that launches underserved individuals into meaningful and sustainable technology careers. She was a Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase in New York, NY from 1995 to 2005 and provided investment banking services to mid-market industrial companies. Ms. Cuskley, who resides in New Jersey, holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts (Economics & Commerce) from the University of Toronto. Ms. Cuskley will be a member of the Board's Audit Committee and the Board's Nominating & Governance Committee.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. BDGI is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company began field-testing prototype air excavation units, Badger Airvac™ Pending, in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is used like a Badger Hydrovac for safe excavation. The Badger Airvac utilizes compressed air versus water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing into a storage tank.

The Badger Airvac complements the Badger Hydrovac, and both are designed and manufactured by Badger. Badger's vertical integration increases the certainty of non-destructive excavation unit supply to support the Company's growth and retirement replacement requirements at a cost less than purchasing from third party manufacturers. The vertical integration also allows Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its non-destructive excavation unit operators and customers into its design and manufacturing processes, and reduces fleet downtime for repairs due to integrated repair part availability.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Yaworsky, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Trevor Carson, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

ATCO Centre II

Suite 400, 919 - 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.