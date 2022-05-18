Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

OTTAWA, Ill., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. OTTW, the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on or about June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.
Contact: Craig Hepner President and Chief Executive Officer (815) 366-5437
