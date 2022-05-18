FormFactor Again Named One of THE BEST Suppliers in the Semiconductor Industry

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. FORM, a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced that it has been named a 10 BEST and THE BEST Supplier in TechInsight's customer satisfaction survey (previously the VLSIResearch customer satisfaction survey), with five-of-five stars in three categories;
- 10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Semiconductor Equipment,
- THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment, and
- THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems.
The survey includes the feedback of worldwide semiconductor manufacturing companies, rating suppliers in 14 categories, and measuring in each - supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The results mark nine consecutive years that FormFactor has been selected in THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems which includes manufacturers of probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards. FormFactor ranked number one in both the ‘10 Best Focused Suppliers of Semiconductor Equipment' and ‘THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment'.
"Customers give FormFactor high rankings for partnering and trust in FormFactor's ability to protect their uptime," said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair, TechInsights. "The survey provides insights into customer sentiments and measures their observations of critical factors in supplier performance. In multiple categories, FormFactor was rated as a 5 TechInsights Star supplier."
"We are proud to again be recognized by our customers as a trusted and valued supplier of test and measurement technologies and products," said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. "As we've grown and expanded, customer focus remains a core value and we work to improve our customer relationships at every opportunity. This high ranking indicates that customers continue to have confidence in FormFactor as a critical test and measurement partner in their success."
About TechInsights
TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. Our content informs decision makers and professionals whose successes depend on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, or future. Our unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world's largest research library of semiconductor and market analysis. Our customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on our analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. FORM, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.
Trade Contact
David Viera
Corporate Communications
(925) 290-4182
david.viera@formfactor.com
Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com
