Old National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp ("Old National") ONB today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.
In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on Old National's 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ONBPP and Series C ONBPO. The dividends are payable on August 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2022.
About Old National
Old National Bancorp ONB, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.
Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.