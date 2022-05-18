Hanging Lake Trail to Reopen

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 18, 2022

Trail to Hanging Lake opens June 25

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Today the partners who manage Hanging Lake and its visitation announced that the trail to Hanging Lake will open June 25, with the reservation system opening at 10 a.m. May 23 at www.visitglenwood.com.

"We are thrilled that the temporary trail work is going well and that guests will soon be able to schedule their summer hike reservations. Hanging Lake Trail is a bucket list hike for recreators both domestic and international, and we welcome responsible use of this beloved attraction," said Lisa Langer, Visit Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism.

"The NFF's anticipated $3 million investment into the Hanging Lake Trail over the next three years perfectly exemplifies our mission to inspire meaningful connections to our National Forests via collaborative restoration and recreation projects. We're so grateful to the White River National Forest, City of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance, Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation, and the visitors who donated cancelled reservation fees for their financial support of the trail repairs currently underway," said Jamie Werner, White River National Forest Stewardship Coordinator with the National Forest Foundation.

"We are looking forward to starting the design phase of the permanent trail reconstruction, made possible via a $2.82 million Community Impact grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, later this summer," Werner said.

"Hanging Lake is a community treasure, and we are so grateful that area residents and guests will be able access it this summer so soon after last year's debris flows. We heard from across the state how important Hanging Lake is to Colorado. We look forward to welcoming back visitors who can't wait to hike up the temporary trail to see this awe-inspiring natural landmark," shared Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes.

"I want to thank all the partners who made re-opening the Hanging Lake Trail happen so quickly," said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. "Meanwhile, our work on a longer term, more sustainable trail continues. The Forest Service is working closely with the National Forest Foundation on next steps for a future rebuild so that the Hanging Lake Trail can withstand future challenges."

Visitors to Hanging Lake should be aware of the increased chance of flooding and debris flow in areas that have been impacted by wildfire. The trail may be closed with short notice depending on weather conditions following Colorado Department of Transportation protocol. The latest trail status will be posted at www.visitglenwood.com.

