Vertex wins U.S. Air Force contract valued up to $130 million

MADISON, Miss., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Company was awarded a contract valued up to $130 million to maintain helicopters for the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, known as AFGSC. The helicopters maintained by this contract provide support and security for AFGSC's missions and weapons including intercontinental ballistic missiles and bomber aircraft.

"The Vertex Company will provide the Air Force with high-quality helicopter maintenance that ensures operational availability," said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of The Vertex Company. "We bring an uncompromising focus on success to the important mission of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command."

Under the new contract, The Vertex Company will maintain two helicopter types assigned to the U.S. Air Force 582nd Helicopter Group: the UH-1N "Twin Huey" and the MH-139 "Grey Wolf". The maintenance work includes the helicopters, engines, aircrew flight equipment and ground equipment.

"Vertex will provide the Air Force with organizational-level maintenance, which is the first level of maintenance at operational units," said Richard "Vinny" Caputo, President of Aerospace and Defense Services at The Vertex Company. "The Vertex Company maintainers work closely with Airmen on the ground to ensure helicopters are ready to fly when they are needed."

The contract period of performance is one year with four one-year options. Work is expected to take place at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota; and Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana.

ABOUT THE VERTEX COMPANY

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs, and integrated supply-chain solutions. With more than 125 locations worldwide, the Mississippi-based company offers integrated solutions for defense and commercial customers. Over our 50-year history, we have perfected the balance of cost, schedule, and performance to offer high-quality solutions that consistently exceed customer requirements. Information about The Vertex Company can be found at www.vtxco.com.

