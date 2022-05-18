Distribution Systems International Forms New Partnership with Bliss Drive

Lake Forest, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Forest, California -
Distribution Systems International (DSI), a healthcare storage company in Lake Forest, CA, is pleased to announce their new partnership with Bliss Drive, which is a popular digital marketing agency that is the number one rated SEO company in Google and Yelp. DSI is focused on offering lean inventory storage systems for healthcare facilities nationwide to help boost employee productivity, reduce labor cost, and enhance bottom line savings. Some of these storage systems include their high density supply carts, specialized sterile instrument storage, Triton Case Carts™, wire shelving, medical carts, plastic storage bins, and more.
The No-Tear™ system was designed for storage and handling of sterile instrument sets in rigid containers and blue wrap trays. This system was developed with patient care and employee safety in mind, combining a set of highly efficient storage equipment with a leaned out process within the central sterile (CS)/ sterile processing department (SPD) processing cycle. The intent of the system is that once the instrument tray has been prepared, packed in a blue wrap, and placed in the stainless steel wire mesh basket, the blue wrap is never touched again until the operating room. DSI's group of No-Tear™ storage systems include the Triton Case Carts, Triton Transport Carts, and their high density MODU-MAX CTS storage systems, which all include a specialized shelf location designed to fit each tray on its own to avoid stacking and other handling risks. The benefits of the No-Tear™ system include: valuable space savings; seamless workflow; elimination of the need for reprocessed instrument sets; faster retrieval; adjustable storage heights; improved visual indicators for labeling contents; reduction of need to handle trays, thus improving productivity; and more.
The TRITON CASE CARTS™ have been designed for transformation. The modular storage system that is within the cart interior can help the user custom configure the shelves depending on the height and width of the surgical instruments that are stored in both blue wraps and rigid containers. These carts are suitable for the No-Tear™ storage system.
Meanwhile, Bliss Drive provides search engine optimization (SEO) services, which they want to emphasize is a primary component of any successful online marketing strategy. If done properly, SEO can help in drastically increasing a website's visibility when a potential customer is performing a search for a certain keyword or phrase. And it is essential to maintain high rankings on the key search engines or else one's competitors will ultimately catch up and surpass the company's position on the search engine pages. Bliss Drive creates full-spectrum SEO campaigns after conducting in-depth planning and research, and these are all backed by real world data. They integrate proven methodologies and modern technology with their proprietary techniques for coming up with custom-fitted solutions that are based on the need of a specific client.
Richard Fong , owner of Bliss Drive, LLC, says, "While physical stores in Orange County are thriving, recent studies demonstrate a significant rise in the e-commerce industry in the area. Shopping for goods, including food and clothing, is moving online more and more. With several businesses competing for the same customers, investing in digital marketing services can be an excellent undertaking. An effective digital campaign can result in fresh leads to grow your business. Whether you are a veteran or a start-up company in Orange County, online marketing can set up your enterprise for long-term success."
DSI, which was founded in 1990, offers lean inventory storage systems for healthcare facilities across the US. DSI's mission is simple. To serve those who serve others in the field of healthcare. Their consultative services, project planning, and specialized storage equipment for SPD's, OR's, and a hospital's Supply Chain are the key focus for their group. Their products and services are all designed to help reduce inventory and labor costs in hospitals and surgery centers, which provides a very compelling value proposition for their customers. The company is simply focused on offering the most efficient, top quality storage equipment for healthcare facilities.
Those who would like to get more information about the innovative heatlhcare storage products and services offered by DSI can visit their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.
###
For more information about Distribution Systems International, contact the company here:
Distribution Systems International
Ian Loper
800-393-6090
iloper@dsidirect.com
25901 Commercentre Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ian Loper
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.