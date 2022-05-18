'Driven To Serve' Honors Gold Star Families with Vehicle Donations

Minneapolis, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Military Appreciation Month, and mark the solemnity of Memorial Day, three Gold Star Families were honored with the gift of payment-free vehicles through the ‘Driven To Serve' program during a presentation Wednesday, May 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The ‘Driven To Serve' program is an initiative between Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank that pairs available vehicles with military families and service members in need. Gold Star Families are those who have lost an immediate family member in the line of duty while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"Helping these families is incredibly meaningful and we are so appreciative for everything they have done," said Tim Welsh, vice chair of Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank. "We're honored for the opportunity to help these families thrive and live the lives they want."

Honorees were Gold Star Spouse, Veronica Morin of Monticello Minnesota, whose husband, U.S. Army Sergeant Darby Morin, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle rollover in Afghanistan near the Pakistan border on August 22, 2009; Gold Star Daughter Keely Schild of Yankton, South Dakota, whose father, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Richard L. Schild was killed in action on December 4, 2005, in Iraq when his vehicle was struck by an explosively formed projectile (EFP); and Gold Star Daughters, Lilly Hammitt and Gwyneth McSween of Des Moines, Iowa, who are the daughters of U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Petty Officer First Class Joseph "Adam" McSween who was killed in action on April 6, 2007, in Iraq when his vehicle was struck by a rocket.

"We all have this in common: A love of those who serve and an appreciation for those who sacrifice," said President of Freedom Alliance, Tom Kilgannon. "We are deeply grateful to be able to help these families as they move into the next chapter of their lives."

The two organizations were joined by Minnesota Vikings Legends John Randle, Scott Studwell and Paul Krause who were on hand to present the vehicles to each family. The Minnesota Vikings football team also provided the honorees with custom Vikings jerseys as well as complementary tickets to an upcoming home game.

Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank are both committed to honoring service members for their dedication and personal sacrifice. In addition to partnering with military service organizations such as Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank supports veterans and military family members through Proud to Serve, an employee-led business resource group. Through Proud to Serve, each new veteran is personally welcomed by leaders who are also veterans. Employees are also encouraged to use internal social networking forums to connect, network, and share stories. The bank employs more than 2,000 veterans, including National Guard and Reserve members.

About U.S. Bank: U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Freedom Alliance: Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization providing help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Retreats, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more. Learn more about Freedom Alliance at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

