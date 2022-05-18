TEXAS GIANT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE READIES FOR 'HOT GRILL SUMMER'

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse is prepping for a hot Texas summer with a full slate of mouthwatering new menu items alongside the triumphant return of a few fan favorites, available beginning today, May 18, 2022, at the icehouse's 19 locations across the state. The debuts are stacked: Willie's Fire & Icehouse, an original German-style lager created exclusively for Willie's; the savory new B.L.T.A. sandwich; and the definitively Texan Seasoned Smoked Gouda Burger all beckon. Seasonal classics, including the Mac & Cheese Brisket Balls, Willie's famous Campechana, and the Frozen Watermelon Margarita, are all also back on the menu.

The refreshing Fire & Icehouse brew also supports a big-hearted cause: 25 cents of every Fire & Icehouse beer sold will go directly to local fire departments serving the areas surrounding Willie's locations across the state.

The Seasoned Smoked Gouda Burger is a half-pound beef patty with smoked gouda, garlic pepper-seasoned bacon, lettuce, and fried onion bites, topped off with housemade barbecue sauce and served on a jalapeño cheddar bun with a side for $11.99. The B.L.T.A. is four strips of garlic pepper-seasoned bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices, all topped with housemade BLT sauce inside Texas Toast, served with a side for $9.99.

Willie's also currently offers a souvenir Willie's Grill & Icehouse cup and drink with a charitable twist: For $14.99, guests receive the souvenir cup filled with a choice of Willie's signature frozen cocktails—Frozen Rita, Frozen Jack & Coke, or the Frozen Hurricane—and $3 of that purchase is donated back to local law enforcement. The souvenir cup without a cocktail is $12.99, and includes the same $3 donation. To date, Willie's has raised more than $18,000 for local law enforcement through the souvenir cup initiative. Willie's ongoing efforts result in thousands going directly back to Texas schools, churches, sports teams, and other non-profit organizations throughout the year thanks to partnerships, including spirit nights, sponsorships, donations, and other fundraisers. Learn more here.

ABOUT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE

At Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 19 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. For locations, hours, menus, and more, visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Austin, 713-305-0419, rachel@hometownsocial.net

PHOTOS BY BECCA WRIGHT: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/y3e2pif5mn97pf6lficmm/h?dl=0&rlkey=f1ak1a4ra2ik52xxu963vw54v

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment