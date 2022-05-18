Grace Wins Chemical Week's Innovation Award for ActivCat® Catalyst

COLUMBIA, Md., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) technology, has won the 2022 Chemical Week Global Innovation Award for the Most Innovative Specialty Chemicals Sustainable Product for their groundbreaking ActivCat® catalyst. Grace's Vice President of Research and Development, John Oskam, received the award on May 18, 2022, in a ceremony hosted by Chemical Week. Inventing sustainable solutions for polyethylene and polypropylene production, ActivCat® catalyst is a major step in making plastic an environmentally friendly option for commercial packaging.



"Being recognized for a revolutionary product innovation like ActivCat® catalyst, spotlights Grace's dedication to finding sustainable solutions to address the global need for renewable materials." stated Laura Schwinn, Grace's President, Specialty Catalysts. She adds, "Reducing plastic pollution globally while creating recyclable solutions, ActivCat® catalyst technology addresses both challenges."

Grace's technology helps producers cut down on catalyst consumption and reduce waste without compromising the products' integrity. This one catalyst has the flexibility to make a variety of products and produces cleaner polyethylene grades for food and medical packaging. In addition, these cleaner grades are better suited for recycling and a safer alternative for overall consumer health.

The Chemical Week Specialty Chemicals Sustainable Product Innovation Award recognizes the best sustainable product innovation in the specialty chemical space that is commercially manufactured and has had a significant milestone in its development within the past five years. The selected product must push conventional boundaries to create an environmentally friendly, affordable solution to either an existing polluting product or a significant environmental challenge.

About Grace's ActivCat® Catalyst

ActivCat® Catalyst provides a breakthrough activation technology designed to enhance plant and catalyst performance. ActivCat® catalyst is versatile supporting both polyethylene and polypropylene platforms and is a methylaluminoxane-based activation technology for metallocene single-site finished catalysts. Grace's ActivCat® catalyst delivers significant advantages over Ziegler-Natta and traditional single-site catalyst platforms, providing polyethylene resins with density and melt index capabilities ideally suited for all major applications for metallocene polyethylene, including pipe (PERT), blown film, cast film and rotomolding. Grace's metallocene polypropylene ActivCat® catalyst systems deliver superior product performance due to extremely narrow molecular weight distribution and high hydrogen response. The benefits are seen in increased impact strength and toughness, better melt characteristics and improved clarity in films. Applications include fibers, medical, thermoforming, cast film, injection molding and flow modifiers in compounding.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at

grace.com.

