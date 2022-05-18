Clemente Community Challenge Launches With Grand Prize, a Trip to Hollywood, Site of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roberto Clemente Foundation and the Latino Film Institute's Youth Cinema Project have partnered to launch the Clemente Community Challenge, sponsored by the National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits. The partnership between the nonprofits was forged by Hello Good Club, resulting in the creation of the Clemente Community Challenge. The program is being managed and distributed by education program experts, EduNetwork Partners.



The Clemente Community Challenge encourages middle school (grades 6-8) students to undertake community service projects designed to make positive impacts in communities through volunteerism and storytelling. For each service project, a video will be submitted to be judged on the impact on the community or their school. The grand-prize winning team will be awarded an all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood, site of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

"The mission of the Latino Film Institute makes them an ideal organization for us to partner with," added Tom Brasuell, President of the Roberto Clemente Foundation. "The Clemente Community Challenge honors Roberto Clemente and encourages everyone to do better for their immediate community. We're excited to see the videos and the impact of our future leaders and filmmakers."

Submitted projects must fall within the guidelines set by the Clemente Community Challenge. Each project must also embody Roberto Clemente's core values:

Equality for all

Be passionate

Understand what you're up against

Follow your elder's advice

Finish what you start



Sixteen finalist teams will be chosen by the judges. The top ten finalist team members will receive a tablet. The grand-prize winning team will be selected from the 16 finalist teams.

The Clemente Community Challenge submission portal opened on May 6, 2022 at an event hosted by the Maclay School in Tallahassee, FL with the Bradenton Marauders. Rules, guidelines and contest updates are available at: www. clementechallenge.com .

"This partnership with the Roberto Clemente Foundation is in perfect alignment with our mission," said Rafael Agustín, CEO of the Latino Film Institute. "Within the Latino community, we have an endless number of diverse stories to be told, and the impact that our young people are making offers so many rich narratives that need to be shared with the world."

"We are always looking for meaningful ways to give back, and this Challenge presents an exciting opportunity for us to support communities across the country in a way that mirrors our values as an organization," said National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits CEO, Spiro Preovolos.

About Latino Film Institute

The Latino Film Institute showcases, strengthens, and celebrates the richness of Latino lives by providing a pipeline, platform and launching pad from our community into the entertainment industry. For more information about LFI, or if you are a filmmaker, content creator, writer, animator, producer, or anyone else in media looking for a place to call home, please visit www.latinofilm.org .

About Roberto Clemente Foundation

The Roberto Clemente Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to honor and perpetuate the legacy, legend and courage and character of Roberto and Vera Clemente. The Foundation maintains the values which Roberto embodied on and off the field of hard work, faith, love, service and helping those less fortunate. The Foundation promotes sport and play, particularly through baseball and softball and has conducted numerous clinics with several partners. In addition to hospital and school visits, the Foundation has led disaster relief efforts, military and veteran support initiatives, conducts equipment drives and supports the Clemente Cup for NAIA and Division III college baseball teams. For more information visit www.robertoclementefoundation.com

About National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits

The National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits (NRURB) is a nationwide database listing of retirement plan account balances that have been left unclaimed by former participants of retirement plans. NRURB helps to reunite America's workers with their rightfully earned retirement assets by providing a safe, secure and completely free search engine to locate lost or forgotten retirement funds. NRURB is powered by PenChecks Trust®, a leader in retirement plan distributions.

About Hello Good Club

Hello Good Club represents nonprofits and purpose-driven private sector clients, providing them with the consulting, tools and network necessary to create and grow long-term sustainable partnerships. With a heavy emphasis on the power of using tech for good, Hello Good Club's clients are empowered to deliver scalable, trackable positive impact to their core mission. Visit www.hellogood.club for more information.

About EduNetwork Partners

EduNetwork Partners is an agency that empowers youth invention, innovation, and entrepreneurship. EduNetwork Partners provides a unique platform for kids and teens to develop and showcase their ideas, inventions, and entrepreneurship. The company provides free educational resources, including curricula and challenges that promote social change, product innovation, and entrepreneurial endeavors. Learn more: www.edunetworkpartners.com.

Media contacts:

Roberto Clemente Foundation

Tom Brasuell, President

tombrasuell@robertoclemente21.org

(917) 681-0344

Latino Film Institute

Shari Mesulam

shari@themesulamgroup.com

(310) 663-0056‬

Johanna Calderón-Dakin

johanna@themesulamgroup.com

(310) 699-8903



National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits

Spiro Preovolos, CEO

spiro@penchecks.com

(619) 600-0069

Hello Good Club

Ethan Kokesh, Executive Assistant

ethan@hellogood.club

EduNetwork Partners

Norm Goldstein, CEO

(914) 525-2709

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/988f50da-49e2-4c3e-b4fd-04fe2469b1f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78660c06-1c45-4d70-88cb-ea3650108788

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb55a3c-ccd8-4800-9d3b-f8f6271ad1f4