WORQDRIVE Wins Best Comprehensive Solution for Talent Management in 2022 HR Tech Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORQDRIVE, the people-first internal talent mobility engine, today announced that it has been named Best Comprehensive Solution for Talent Management in the 2022 HR Tech Awards.
Powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the annual program evaluates solutions built to support employers and the workforce. Each submission gets judged by a panel of independent practitioners, consultants and educators to provide peer-reviewed feedback and input on the winners.
According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, there are more than 5,000 providers in the HR technology landscape today, with the HR Tech Awards recognizing approximately one percent of those companies. This year's categories included Core HR and Workforce, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Talent Development, Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing and Employee Experience.
With regard to WORQDRIVE, Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer for Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commented, "Our research shows that when employees leave a company because of a lack of career growth, they place an even higher priority on advancement opportunities in the next job. WORQDRIVE brings a refreshing solution to that problem, keeping employee information private until the right moment while simultaneously giving employers access to the most qualified talent: their current workforce."
Tracey Parsons, CEO of WORQDRIVE, shared, "We see WORQDRIVE as a change agent, a way to empower employees and flip the script on internal mobility, talent retention and career development. We want to push the boundaries of what's possible for employees and make it easier for them to stay in their current organizations. We're thrilled to see our thinking resonate within the industry and to receive the HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution. It's a huge honor."
For more information about WORQDRIVE, visit www.worqdrive.com.
About WORQDRIVE
WORQDRIVE is the internal mobility engine that gathers and validates employee skills to keep them in your organization. Designed to be people-first, WORQDRIVE is the place where employees store their skills, certifications, and accomplishments, as well as their career goals and aspirations. We make it easy for employees to stay because internal mobility doesn't work without the people who power the engine – your people. Learn more at www.worqdrive.com.
Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for WORQDRIVE kate@devonpr.com
