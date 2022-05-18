Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 per share

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.
|Contacts:
|Tracey Noe
|+1-847-943-5678
|news@mdlz.com
