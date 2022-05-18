Sounding Board Wins 2022 HR Tech Award for Talent Development

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board, Inc., the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, today shared that it has been named Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution for Talent Development by the Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Awards.



The annual program seeks to help buyers and employers learn about the best companies in the industry for technology selection purposes. An independent judging panel reviewed each submission and selected winners in six categories: Core HR/Workforce, Employee Experience, Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent Management and Total Rewards and Employee Wellbeing.

Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer for Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commented, "Our research indicates that workers prefer coaching over many of the other more common training tools companies use. In a perfect world, every leader would have a coach available to them for support and growth. With Sounding Board, employers can make that a reality, tapping into a network of qualified coaches that can guide, support, and enable the best performance from the workforce."

In addition to the HR Tech Award win, Sounding Board also received its Great Place to Work Certification™ this week. The two-step certification process validates and recognizes Sounding Board's efforts to deliver an outstanding employee experience.

Sounding Board co-founder and CEO Christine Tao said, "We created Sounding Board to disrupt the coaching market and introduce a new mindset built on expanded access and hyper-personalized technology, all while scaling our own organization. Achieving recognition from the HR technology industry and certification from Great Place to Work is a testament to both the Sounding Board mission and the work that we are doing."

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first leader development platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board's network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hyper-growth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders' performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.

For more information, visit www.soundingboardinc.com.

Media Contact: Jeanne Achille jeanne@devonpr.com 732-706-0123