Washington, D.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Recall Release
|CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
|Congressional and Public Affairs
Maria Machuca 202-720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-016-2022
AMERICA NEW YORK RI WANG FOOD GROUP CO., LTD RECALLS READY TO EAT PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
|WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 – America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., a Bay Shore, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced on various dates from April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 40200A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting they found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alice Zheng, America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., at 631-231-8999.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|###
|
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS' website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).
USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov
