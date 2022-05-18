Proactive news headlines including Reunion Gold, South Star Battery Metals, Royal Fox Gold, American Resources, Arrow Exploration and Goldseek Resources

New York , May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Reunion Gold lists on the OTCQB Venture Market to bring greater visibility and convenience to US investors click here
- South Star Battery Metals announces groundbreaking ceremony for start of Phase 1 construction of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine click here
- Avalon GloboCare to team up with Lu Daopei Hematology Institute to develop companion diagnostics for CAR-T cancer treatments click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises says deep drilling by its partner Starr Peak Mining at its NewMétal property returned economic intervals of copper and zinc click here
- Goldseek Resources says drilling at Beschefer project in Quebec continues to outline strong continuity and expansion potential click here
- Royal Fox Gold releases new round of drill results showing meaningful gold grades at its Philbert gold project click here
- BioVaxys confirms first clinical site for Phase I ovarian cancer vaccine trial in France click here
- Global Energy Metals says initial drilling at its Millennium cobalt, copper, and gold project in Queensland indicates potential for resource expansion click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies adds experienced tech CEO to its board click here
- Prospector Metals kicks off maiden drilling program at Toogood gold project in Newfoundland click here
- AIM ImmunoTech to file Investigational New Drug application for Ampligen to treat long COVID click here
- American Resources signs offtake and financial partnership to start Carnegie 2 mine click here
- Talon Metals releases record-length nickel-copper intercept from Tamarack resource area click here
- Jushi Holdings subsidiary Campbell Hill Ventures awarded provisional medical marijuana dispensary license in Ohio click here
- Medallion Resources says ACDC Metals is progressing toward IPO on ASX click here
- Lion Copper and Gold says Rio Tinto to provide $3.5M funding for Mason Valley development after companies reach agreement on work program click here
- DGTL Holdings subsidiary Hashoff extends social media marketing campaign with Nasdaq-listed e-sports gaming client click here
- Arrow Exploration ‘encouraged' by results from well testing at Rio Cravo Este-2 well in Colombia click here
- Graphene Manufacturing Group to collaborate with Rio Tinto on energy saving and storage solutions click here
- Group Eleven Resources appoints Jeannine Webb as CFO click here
- Equity Metals finds bonanza-grade mineralization in three drill holes at Silver Queen BC property click here
