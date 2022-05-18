Moffitt Cancer Center Working to Overcome Health Disparities

Tampa, Fla., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer can impact everyone, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, identity or sexual orientation, or location. But there are some cancers that seem to be more prominent in specific communities.
The Black and African American community, for example, faces specific cancer disparities.
For many of the most common types of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, colorectal, and blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, lymphoma and leukemia, the incidence and/or death rates are higher among Black and African American populations than other racial and ethnic groups.
The reasons behind those disparities can be many. Access, or lack of access, to cutting-edge treatment, later stage diagnoses, and lack of knowledge are key factors causing cancer disparities in the Black and African American community.
At Moffitt Cancer Center we are dedicated to prioritizing the needs of the community we serve, and emphasizing the importance of screening, early detection, and prevention.
Moffitt aims to maximize the impact of education and access in our community and beyond by promoting healthy habits with the goal of optimizing outcomes. Moffitt aspires to be part of a paradigm shift that ultimately reduces the cancer burden in the U.S., especially in underserved and underrepresented communities.
There is a time to understand and address health disparities to achieve health equity; that time is now.
To learn more about how you can get involved or to request community outreach services from Moffitt Cancer Center, visit Moffitt.org/COEE.
About Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt Cancer Center is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,000 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit Moffitt.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
