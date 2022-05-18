California Hydrogen Leadership Summit Speakers to Discuss Public Policy

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, organizers announced the final speaker lineup and session topics for the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit, a new event created to help policymakers attain ambitious decarbonization and air quality goals by stimulating the production, storage, and use of renewable hydrogen. The summit will provide attendees with insights into how to successfully overcome barriers to spur more commercial investment in hydrogen projects, as well as accelerate collaboration on solutions across transportation, electric, gas, and industrial sectors. The kickoff reception and full-day program will be held June 6 and 7, 2022, respectively, at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Downtown Sacramento, California.

Attendees will learn from industry experts and government leaders about policies that can promote the use of renewable hydrogen across all sectors within the state to help reach its decarbonization, air quality, energy resilience, and sustainable economic development goals.

"Californians are hoping for progress on climate change and air quality, and we can make a big impact on both today, by sharing information and creating good policy to tap hydrogen as an energy source," said Sara Fitzsimon, policy director at California Hydrogen Business Council, one of the organizations hosting the summit.

Legislative and administrative policymakers plan to network with businesses, universities, and industry experts to better understand opportunities for hydrogen legislation, projects, and initiatives. View the full agenda and speaker roster, and register at: www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

Speakers include:

Mike Levin, U.S. Congressman

Josh Newman, Senator, California State Senate

Rebecca Kaplan, Vice Mayor, City of Oakland

Angelina Galiteva, Chair, Board of Governors, California ISO

Andrew, McAllister, Commissioner, California Energy Commission

Alberto Ayala, Executive Officer, Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District

Doug Arent, Executive Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

Janisse Quiñones, SVP, Gas Engineering, PG&E

Dr. Tom Buttgenbach, CEO, 8minute Solar Energy

Jeff Gustavson, President, Chevron New Energies

Katrina Fritz, Executive Director, Stationary Fuel Cell Collaborative

Tom Lipman, Ph.D., Co-Director, Transportation Sustainability Research Center

Salim Rahemtulla, President, PowerTap Hydrogen

Sessions include:

Policies that Promote and Accelerate Economy Wide Production of Renewable Hydrogen

Renewable Hydrogen's Role Across California (Transportation, Electric, Gas, Industrial)

Strengthening California's Electric Power Systems and Making California More Resilient

Building a Hydrogen Fueling Network to Fill Gaps in Transportation Decarbonization Goals

Hydrogen's Role in Environmentally Disadvantaged Communities near Heavy Industry and Ports

Federal Action Including the Infrastructure Act and Resulting Opportunities for California

Fuel cell electric vehicle viewing, including trucks, passenger vehicles and a transit bus

California Hydrogen Leadership Summit thanks presenting sponsors Chevron, PG&E and SoCal Gas and all other 32 sponsors of the event.

####

About the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit

The California Hydrogen Leadership Summit brings together policymakers, public agencies, business leaders and stakeholders from the hydrogen, bioenergy, solar, wind, fuel cell, utilities, and transportation industries to discuss the hydrogen-focused policies needed for California to reach its decarbonization and air quality goals. Set for June 6-7, 2022, the summit is expected to assemble 350-plus attendees from across the public and private sectors. The summit is produced by California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) with Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), who together have 20-plus years of experience advocating for clean hydrogen and organizing clean energy conferences. www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com

About the California Hydrogen Business Council

The CHBC is comprised of over 130 organizations in the business of hydrogen, united to reduce emissions and dependence on oil by advancing the commercialization of hydrogen in the energy sector, including transportation, goods movement, and stationary power systems. www.californiahydrogen.org

About Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA)

GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for zero- and low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels, and producer of ACT Expo and Renewable Gas 360 conferences. www.gladstein.org

Attachment

Lawren Markle California Hydrogen Leadership Summit 14242245364 lawren.markle@gladstein.org