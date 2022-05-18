EURO Ressources - Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend

|NEWS RELEASE
|Paris: EUR
APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
PARIS, France, May 18, 2022: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company") EUR reports effective May 18, 2022, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 18, 2022. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors. Also, Mr. Tidiane Barry and Ms. Sophie Hallé have been reappointed to the office of Directeur Général and Directeur Général Délégué respectively.
As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 18, 2022 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.25 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company's shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 7, 2022, the dividend record date will be June 8, 2022, and the dividend payment date will be on June 9, 2022.
About EURO
EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone") and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE ("Compagnie Minière Montagne d'Or"). The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone's Bomboré Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 18, 2022, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.40% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.
Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:
|Tidiane Barry
Directeur Général
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email: tbarry@euroressources.net
|Sophie Hallé
Directeur Général Délégué
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net
Attachment
