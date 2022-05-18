Qualia Expands Assure to Texas for Underwriters and Title Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced that the Qualia Assure underwriter management product suite that is available for underwriters nationwide is now in use in Texas by Southwest Land Title Insurance Company (Southwest) . The digital underwriting technology solution empowers underwriters to deliver both enhanced internal workflows and a differentiated underwriting experience for their agents.



Qualia Assure is not a traditional underwriter integration. It's more broadly a comprehensive SaaS underwriter management system that powers underwriters' internal operations across the country and enables title insurers to integrate directly with title agencies. While working with underwriters on Assure, agents can automate parts of the underwriting process, such as submitting remittance reports and digitizing audits. Qualia Assure integrations are now live for title agents in Texas via Texas-domiciled underwriter Southwest..

Southwest is the first fully integrated underwriter in Texas on the Qualia Assure product suite. By using Assure as its underwriting infrastructure, Southwest has also advanced its own internal workflows for pivotal digital underwriting tasks such as deploying automated underwriting rules, underwriting reviews, policy production, and eRemit.

"It's exciting to work with underwriters like Southwest as they seek efficient ways to expand their operations," said Max Lamb, Director of Business Development at Qualia. "We look forward to seeing how Assure will deliver the next phase of title insurance infrastructure and accelerate the growth of technology-forward title insurers like Southwest."

One of Southwest's additional goals in launching with the Assure technology is to provide a differentiated and simplified experience to its agents. Assure alleviates the burden of routine tasks like file review, remittance reports, and pulling files for an audit. By enabling remote audits, agents working with Assure-powered underwriters eliminate the time, expense, and disruptions associated with the outdated in-person experiences. Similarly, through Assure's eRemit functionality, Southwest can offer agents a paperless, reportless, and simplified ACH remittance.

"By running our title insurer operations on Qualia Assure we're able to deliver a modern and digital-first agent experience," said Steve Berneman, CEO of Southwest. "Offering eRemit and eAudit functionality is a game-changer for agent operations.. We've selected Qualia Assure so we can have a modern infrastructure and so we can give agents who work with us a truly differentiated experience."

Assure is available nationwide. It increases agent productivity and eliminates the need for title insurers to build and maintain costly in-house, and often inefficient, underwriting software and integrations. Assure gives underwriters the ability to deliver title agents direct access to their jackets, CPLs, rates and forms directly through the agent's own system of record. Agents no longer have to enter data into multiple systems to complete title work, reducing the possibility of errors and providing hours of time savings. As a result, agents benefit from the ease and speed of document processing and tracking.

For more information about the types of services Assure enables for title insurance underwriters, please visit https://www.qualia.com/assure/ .

About Qualia

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million title, escrow, real estate and mortgage professionals. Qualia's cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing and refinance experience for businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, mortgage lenders, title & escrow agents, title insurers, and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 500 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.

About Southwest Land Title Insurance Company

Acquired in 2021 by Blueprint Holding Co. Inc., Southwest Land Title Insurance Company (NAIC 15305) is building its business to provide a digital-first underwriting experience, featuring Qualia's innovative Assure platform. The company is dedicated to providing title professionals with the technology and underwriter guidance to make the real estate closing experience better for all parties involved.

Founded in 2013, Southwest Land Title Insurance Company is a Texas-domiciled underwriter currently live in Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

