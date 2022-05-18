Bare Tree Media and Quidd Team Up to Offer Digital Collectibles for Popular Licensed Brands

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bare Tree Media, the leading digital publisher of licensed IP around the globe, and Quidd, the leading mobile digital collectible platform, have teamed up to offer popular licensed brands as digital collectibles to fans. Within the first two hours of launching one of Bare Tree Media's licensed branded digital collectibles on Quidd, the series sold out and surpassed $100,000 dollars in sales. Upcoming Bare Tree Media and Quidd collaborations will feature a number of different major brands.

Robert Ferrari, President at Bare Tree Media, said, "We were ecstatic with the sales results we experienced on the Quidd platform on day one of the launch and thereafter. Given this monumental success, we are scheduling monthly product releases through year end on the Quidd platform and invite brands to join us. What we love about the Quidd platform is our option to release branded digital collectibles as non-NFTs. This is great because many brands are not ready to jump into the NFT space just yet as they continue their diligence. By working with Bare Tree Media, brands can offer non-NFT digital collectibles to fans to be bought on the primary market and sold on the secondary market within Quidd. Then down the road, if the brand partner wishes to offer a NFT version, we can upgrade their offerings to NFT-based digital collectibles as well. Our brand's partners love this flexibility."

Sam Barberie, VP of Content at Quidd, said, "Our unique platform enables us to create, sell, and resell collections that are highly customized for licensors and their fan bases. We seamlessly manage off-chain collections that are bought and sold in USD or handle more advanced collections that are bought and sold in crypto and reside as NFTs on the blockchain. Our community of collectors has over 8,000,000 members, proving that true fans want to collect for love, not just money. Quidd is unique in that it empowers fans and collectors to make the decision if their collectible should be stored with Quidd or stored on a blockchain. Quidd is one of the only places on the planet to buy and sell digital collectibles - off-chain - with fully compliant AML procedures enabling cash withdrawals; fans can collect and earn real money. We coexist in both worlds, which makes Quidd an ideal marketplace for licensors to start with their first set of digital collectibles and build from there."

About Bare Tree Media

Bare Tree Media enables brands to reach, engage and entertain consumers through the creation and digital publishing of branded emojis, messaging stickers, GIFs, digital collectibles, metaverse virtual goods, and augmented reality experiences within popular messaging platforms. As a pioneer in the digital creative and technology sector, Bare Tree Media's clients and partners include Apple, Baidu, Disney, Duracell, Facebook, Giphy, Google Play, Instagram, Life is Good, LINE Corp, Lionsgate, Mars-Wrigley, MuscleTech, Paws Inc, NBC Universal, New England Patriots, Snapchat, Snap-On Tools, SONY Television Pictures, Tenor, TikTok, Twitter, Viacom, Warner Bros, Wimpy Kid, and many more. Its licensed brands include Betty Boop, Care Bears, Felix the Cat, Garfield, Hello Kitty, Neopets, Tasty Peach, Teletubbies, The Smurfs, The Golden Girls, Trolls, and many others. Interested brands can learn more at www.baretreemedia.com or contact Bare Tree Media at info@baretreemedia.com.

About Quidd

Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over six years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world's most popular brands, including Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, the NBA, Manchester City, and many others. Quidd supports off-chain and on-chain digital collecting - to multiple blockchains - making it an ideal front door for mainstream fans to start building their first NFT collection. For more information, visit https://market.onquidd.com or download the apps here.

