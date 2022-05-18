Glidewell to Present 2022 Esthetic Dentistry Symposium in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glidewell, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for more than 50 years, has announced the opening of registration for its 2022 Glidewell Symposium "Esthetics: Creating Beautiful Smiles." Scheduled for Oct. 14-15, 2022, at the brand-new Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California, the event will provide two days of practical, cutting-edge clinical education designed to help dentists achieve the ultimate esthetic improvements for their patients. Attendees will earn nine hours of continuing education units.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of dentistry is being able to give patients a smile they absolutely love," said Dr. Neil Park, scientific chair of the Glidewell Symposium and vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "Through the latest materials, tools and techniques, we're able to achieve stunning smile makeovers — providing life-changing results for our patients. This esthetics-focused symposium will help clinicians explore clinical and business information to enhance their skills and elevate their daily practice."

The Glidewell Symposium "Esthetics: Creating Beautiful Smiles" will provide a unique, two-day educational format. On the first day, attendees will experience a full day of fast-paced presentations, with topics such as tooth preparations, the clinical protocol for smile makeovers, fundamentals of esthetics, neurotoxins in esthetic cases, and restorative techniques for complex esthetic problems. Dental experts will share their insights during lively panel discussions, and a tour of the Glidewell campus will be provided during the lunch break.

The keynote presentation, by Dr. Justin Chi, director of clinical technologies at Glidewell, will discuss the newest restorative material options that provide lifelike esthetics — with the strength to last the patient's lifetime. Attendees will gain an understanding of the indications for each of these materials and the ideal clinical situations for optimal results. At the conclusion of the first day, attendees are invited to a hosted cocktail party and dinner at Mesa Manor, home of Jim and Parvina Glidewell.

On the second day of the event, attendees can choose from seven hands-on workshops and focused lectures to further dive into the most relevant clinical and business information to enhance their practices. Topics include digital dentistry, photography, esthetic implant restorations, forensic dentistry, provisional restorations, complete dentures, and best practices for providing same-visit crowns.

"There are many ways for dentists to create beautiful smiles," said Andy Klein, senior director of clinical education and events at Glidewell. "Our popular two-day educational format provides Q&A sessions and eight exciting presentations on Friday, plus a selection from seven topics on Saturday, giving clinicians ample opportunities to explore several aspects of esthetic dentistry. We're confident that clinicians can attend this event on the weekend and bring a wealth of relevant, practical knowledge back to the office on Monday."

The 2022 Glidewell Symposium is for dentists, hygienists, and chairside and front-office team members. Tuition is $495 for the two-day event and attendees can use promo code GLIDEWELLDENTAL22 to receive $100 off registration. Tuition includes complimentary breakfast and lunch on both days, as well as a hosted cocktail party and dinner on Friday. Participants can enjoy a campus tour at lunchtime on Friday, as well as interactive exhibits during both days of the event. Due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. For the complete symposium schedule and to register, call 866-791-9539 or visit glidewellsymposium.com.

