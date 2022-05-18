GlobalData Plc: Smart Cities Market to Register a Growth Rate of Over 11% by 2025

LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2050, nearly 70% of the world's population will live in cities, compared to 50% today. Increased urbanization is already causing infrastructure headaches for cities, which will only worsen. These challenges are driving the creation of smart cities. The cities that have taken a leadership role in the drive to become smart are Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Reykjavik, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.



The Smart Cities - Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the global smart cities market and identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme in the upcoming months. It also includes a comprehensive industry analysis and identifies the leading players in the smart cities market, across all segments of the value chain.

Smart City Value Chains

Smart City Platforms

Smart City Apps

Smart City Services





Key Technology Trends Impacting the Smart Cities Theme

Metaverse

Cyber Threats

Digital Twins

AI Adoption

5G

Surveillance Tech

Digitalization.





Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Smart Cities Theme

The Post-COVID Smart City

Water Shortages

Smart City Geopolitics

The Digital Silk Road

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Smart Cities Theme

COP26 Impact on Cities

Emerging Tech Charters

Leading Companies Associated with the Smart Cities Theme

Accenture

Alibaba

Cisco

Hikvision

Hitachi

Honeywell

75F

Cleverciti

Huawei

Quantela

Via Transportation





Smart Cities Market Overview

Market Size (2019) $221.1 billion CAGR >11% Forecast Period 2019-2025 Key Cities Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Reykjavik, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo Key Value Chains Smart City Platforms, Smart City Apps, and Smart City Services Key Technology Trends Metaverse, Cyber Threats, Digital Twins, AI Adoption, 5G, Surveillance Tech, and Digitalization Key Macroeconomic Trends The Post-COVID Smart City, Water Shortages, Smart City Geopolitics, and The Digital Silk Road Key Regulatory Trends COP26 Impact on Cities and Emerging Tech Charters Leading Companies Accenture, Alibaba, Cisco, Hikvision, Hitachi, Honeywell, 75F, Cleverciti, Huawei, Quantela, and Via Transportation

Smart Cities Market Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the smart cities theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for global smart cities spending to 2025.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the smart cities theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of smart cities.

The detailed value chain illustrates how smart cities fit into the IoT technology stack. The report covers three layers of the smart cities value chain: the platform layer, the app layer, and the services layer.

Reasons to Buy

The smart city is an important market that attracts substantial investment. This report is a clear and insightful overview of this increasingly important theme, telling you everything you need to know about what makes a city smart and which companies are benefitting from increased urbanization.

FAQs

What was the global smart cities market size in 2019?

The global smart cities market size was valued at $221.1 billion in 2019.

What is the global smart cities market growth rate?

The global smart cities market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Which are the key cities in the smart cities market?

The cities that have taken a leadership role in the drive to become smart are Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Reykjavik, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

What are the value chains in the smart cities market?

The value chains in the smart cities market are smart city platforms, smart city apps, and smart city services.

What are the key technology trends impacting the smart cities theme?

The key technology trends impacting the smart cities theme are metaverse, cyber threats, digital twins, AI adoption, 5G, surveillance tech, and digitalization.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the smart cities theme?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the smart cities theme are the post-COVID smart city, water shortages, smart city geopolitics, and the digital silk road.

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the smart cities theme?

The key regulatory trends impacting the smart cities theme are COP26 impact on cities and emerging tech charters.

Which are the leading companies associated with the smart cities theme?

The leading companies associated with the smart cities theme are Accenture, Alibaba, Cisco, Hikvision, Hitachi, Honeywell, 75F, Cleverciti, Huawei, Quantela, and Via Transportation.

