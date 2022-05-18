Wiz Khalifa and Nextbite Launch Packed Bowls: A New Delivery-Only Menu for Tasty Late-Night Munchies

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extending its partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, Nextbite is rolling out a new delivery-only menu of Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa®. The new menu features sensational bowls packed with unexpected flavor mashups.



Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa was inspired by the Fully Packed Bowl, the top-selling item from Wiz's original delivery-only restaurant HotBox by Wiz Khalifa. Wiz worked alongside the culinary team at Nextbite to curate each menu item. The Packed Bowls menu features creative flavor combinations including crispy tater tots, layered with creamy Mac & Yellow, proteins, and tantalizing sauces. Each bowl is finished with a variety of fun toppings like Hot Cheetos dust, Lay's BBQ dust, and Doritos dust. For dessert, the menu features That Sticky PB&J, an irresistible ooey gooey fried Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly dusted with powdered sugar.

Nextbite, a leader and innovator in virtual restaurants, is the only turnkey virtual restaurant solution that pairs a selection of on-trend delivery brands with its online ordering/delivery management technology. Nextbite's virtual restaurant solution for Wiz Khalifa is an easy way for multi-location restaurants and kitchens to adopt and add incremental revenue, and it seamlessly connects them with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Restaurants that are interested in becoming a restaurant partner for Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa can learn more and sign up here .

"Our data and consumer insights showed an opportunity to reinvent the late-night food space with something more unique than just tacos or pizza," said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite. "We worked closely with Wiz to develop this fun menu with a late-night experience in mind. The bowls are delicious with outrageous flavor combinations that won't disappoint."

"I'm excited to take my food brand to the next level with a menu that is extremely unique in the marketplace and that will deliver a sensational, euphoric food experience for consumers," said Wiz Khalifa. "When it comes to late-night cravings, simple won't cut it. Packed Bowls will give your taste buds a hit with the amazing mashups we've created."

Packed Bowls will be available for delivery on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub in cities across the country starting June 1.

In addition to Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa, Nextbite's growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos along with other menu items, from the best-selling Miss Mazy's Amazin' Chicken to Grilled Cheese Society .

About Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2011 BET Awards and "Top New Artist" at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks "Work Hard, Play Hard" and "Remember You" featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ‎debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart and included hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Wiz's track,‎ "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the "Best Song" category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories "Top Hot 100 Song" and "Top Rap Song," earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories "Song of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Song Written for Visual Media," and a Golden Globe nomination in the category "Best Original Song – Motion Picture." Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks "Bake Sale" featuring Travis Scott and "Elevated." In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining "The High Road Summer Tour" with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. Later that year, Wiz's mixtape, LAUGH NOW, FLY LATER, was released in November and featured the chart-topping hit, "Letterman." His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018. Following the release, Wiz and rap duo Rae Sremmurd hit the road for their "Dazed and Blazed Tour" throughout summer 2018. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the "Best Gin". In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam," which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. In the summer of 2019, Wiz went on his "Decent Exposure Summer Tour" with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. In November 2019, Wiz starred in Apple TV+'s "Dickinson," as the re-occuring character of Death alongside Hailee Steinfeld. The third and final season debuted in 2021. Wiz is also a series regular in Fox's animated sitcom, "Duncanville" which will have its season 3 premiere on May 1, 2022. On 4/20 of 2020, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his tracks, "Contact", featuring Tyga and his latest single, "Still Wiz". In October of 2020, Wiz, along with Nextbite, launched his latest business venture, a delivery only restaurant chain, HotBox by Wiz. The restaurant is now in all major metro areas. In 2021, Wiz released his latest playlist, Taylor Nights. Most recently Wiz released his collaborative album, Full Court Press, with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA as well as his solo single, "Iced Out Necklace." Additionally, Wiz has joined the Professional Fighters League World Class Ownership Group. In his advisory role, Khalifa will collaborate with the league on integrating various elements of pop culture – from music integration and content creation to MMA lifestyle apparel.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and off-premises technology solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

