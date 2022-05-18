GlobalData Plc: Big Data Crucial for Business Strategy Across the Pharma Value Chain

LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry generates data in abundance in the form of physician notes, pathology reports, EHR, patient registries, genomics, clinical trials, spontaneous adverse drug reaction reports, social media, wearable devices, and many other sources that are collected digitally. The datasets in question are huge in both size and complexity, rendering traditional data management techniques inefficient for processing. When properly analyzed, big data can be very powerful in providing insights for business strategy throughout the pharma value chain, including in the acceleration of drug discovery and development, the optimization of manufacturing processes, the management of supply chains, and the creation of innovative sales and marketing strategies.



The Big Data in Pharmaceuticals – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc assesses how big data analytics, combined with other emerging technologies, can be used across the pharma value chain. It provides an overview of the current landscape, including healthcare, technology, regulatory, and macroeconomic trends, as well as key players, while also highlighting opportunities for the use of big data analytics in the future. Moreover, the report provides an analysis of big data-related deals, jobs, and social media activity, highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, where relevant.

Key Healthcare Trends Impacting the Big Data Theme in Pharmaceuticals

Importance of real-world data

The COVID-19 pandemic

Clinical trial design and recruitment

Increased use of digital technologies in clinical research

Use Of AI and big data in drug discovery, drug repurposing, and vaccine development

Precision and personalized medicine

Industry 4.0

Wearables and the collection of health data

Sales and marketing





Key Technology Trends Impacting the Big Data Theme in Pharmaceuticals

Big data and AI will continue to dominate as transformational forces in the pharma industry

Cloud computing

5G

Cybersecurity

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Big Data Theme in Pharmaceuticals

Data Privacy and regulatory compliance

Cures 2.0

Partnering with regulatory agencies





Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Big Data Theme in Pharmaceuticals

Cost and rising healthcare demand

Drug pricing

The future of work





Value Chains of Big Data in the Pharmaceuticals Market

Big Data Generation

Big Data Management

Big Data Product Development





Leading Public Big Data Vendors

Amazon

International Business Machines

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE





Leading Private Big Data Vendors

Antidote Technologies

BenevolentAI

Deep Genomics

Deep Lens

Exscientia

Healx

Insilico Medicine

Lantern Pharma

Medidata Solutions

Owkin

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Sensyne Health

Syapse

Syneos Health

TriNetX

Unlearn.AI

Leading Big Data Adopters in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda

Teva

Big Data in Pharmaceuticals Market Overview

Market Size (2020) $1.4 billion Forecast Period 2021-2025 Key Trends Healthcare Trends, Technology Trends, Regulatory Trends, and Macroeconomic Trends Value Chains Big Data Generation, Big Data Management, and Big Data Product Development Leading Public Big Data Vendors Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP SE Leading Private Big Data Vendors Antidote Technologies, BenevolentAI, Deep Genomics, Deep Lens, Exscientia, Healx, Insilico Medicine, Lantern Pharma, Medidata Solutions, Owkin, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Sensyne Health, Syapse, Syneos Health, TriNetX, and Unlearn.AI Leading Adopters of Big Data Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Moderna, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda, and Tevaz

Big Data in Pharmaceuticals Market Report Scope

Overview of the current and future use cases of big data analytics in the pharma industry, across the value chain.

Insightful review of the healthcare, technology, regulatory, and macroeconomic trends. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications in the big data space.

Reports of the revenue opportunity forecast in the data and analytical markets in the pharma industry from 2020 to 2025, spanning three technology segments and 49 geographical markets.

Key players in the big data space, with a focus on technology providers and pharma adopters.

Industry analysis of big data in the context of jobs in the pharma industry, use of real-world evidence in post-marketing studies, social media, and several pharma-specific case studies.

Deals analysis: outline of key deals within the big data space over the past three years, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and funding.

FAQs

What was the global data and analytics market size in the pharmaceutical sector in 2020?

The global data and analytics market in the pharmaceutical sector was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020.

What are the key trends impacting the big data theme in the pharmaceuticals sector?

The key trends impacting the big data theme in the pharmaceuticals sector are healthcare trends, technological trends, regulatory trends, and macroeconomic trends.

What are the big data value chains in the pharmaceuticals market?

The big data value chains in the pharmaceuticals market are big data generation, big data management, and big data product development.

Who are the leading public big data vendors in the pharmaceuticals market?

The public big data vendors in the pharmaceuticals market are Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP SE.

Who are the leading private big data vendors in the pharmaceuticals market?

The private big data vendors in the pharmaceuticals market are Antidote Technologies, BenevolentAI, Deep Genomics, Deep Lens, Exscientia, Healx, Insilico Medicine, Lantern Pharma, Medidata Solutions, Owkin, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Sensyne Health, Syapse, Syneos Health, TriNetX, and Unlearn.AI.

Who are the leading adopters of big data in the pharmaceuticals market?

The key adopters of big data in the pharmaceuticals market are Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Moderna, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda, and Tevaz.

