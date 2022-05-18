RIU Hotels & Resorts unveils the new Riu Latino, opening its doors to Sunwing customers just in time for the winter season

Customers can now book their highly anticipated fall and winter vacations in sunny Costa Mujeres



Sunwing is pleased to announce the opening of Riu Latino, RIU Hotels & Resorts' newest product in Mexico, on the pristine shores of Costa Mujeres. Starting October 1, 2022, customers can experience RIU's exceptional service and product quality at this brand-new adults only (18+) beachfront property, offering endless fun for couples and groups looking to spend quality time in the tropics.

"RIU Hotels & Resorts is beloved by Sunwing customers for its top-notch service, amenities and incredible experiences offered at exceptional value," says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. "Available exclusively to Canadians through Sunwing for over a decade, RIU is highly respected in the market and considered one of the top-rated hotel chains among our customers. We look forward to continuing to build on our successful partnership together and many more years of providing our valued Sunwing customers with unforgettable vacation experiences at their favourite RIU resorts, now including the new Riu Latino."

At Riu Latino, Sunwing customers will love the range of modern and sophisticated amenities suited to their every need and vacation style. The resort boasts a large stretch of beach and six outdoor pools, two of which feature swim-up bars, and offers ultimate rest and relaxation for couples at the on-site spa with a steam room, relaxation pools and therapeutic massage treatments. Vacationers with a penchant for health and wellness will enjoy the resort's modern fitness facilities and daily fitness programming with RiuFit.

While 25 kilometres north of Cancun's bustling Hotel Zone, friend groups have every opportunity for fun and excitement on property. The resort offers several thrilling water sports to try, including kayaking, snorkelling or catamaran rides along the Caribbean Sea, in addition to unlimited access to the on-site Splash Water World water park with slides. Vacationers can also take in live music and shows, RIU's signature day and night entertainment and dancing at the resort's own nightclub.

With exclusive RIU-topia inclusions such as welcome cocktails and in-room mini-bars re-stocked regularly, customers can also look forward to unlimited reservation-free dining at six on-site restaurants, from Asian specialties at Geisha to Italian favourites at Milan and poolside bites at Pepe's Food grill. Plus, vacationers booking at Riu Latino with Sunwing will appreciate RIU's Adults Only extras including premium brand drinks, a specialty wine list ($) and a romantic outdoor dinner ($), upon request.

At the end of the night, guests can retire to spacious accommodations suitable to their group size with courtyard and oceanview rooms, two-bedroom rooms and the coveted swim-out rooms, one of the most recent room categories available at select new RIU properties.

This fall and winter season, vacationers can head to RIU's newest adults only paradise in Costa Mujeres, the latest must-visit destination in the Mexican Caribbean, for $1,455 per person (taxes and fees included). Costs reflect a 7-night stay in a Courtyard view room with double occupancy, departing from Toronto on October 5, 2022.

