N.J. Cannabis Industry to Celebrate Business Excellence With 1st-Ever Awards Banquet

CARTERET, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business leaders and power players in the New Jersey cannabis industry will gather to celebrate excellence at the inaugural NJ Cannabis Insider 2022 Business Awards Gala.
Businesses in the cannabis space were nominated for their achievements by subscribers of NJ Cannabis Insider, a weekly trade journal and events group produced by the NJ Advance Media newsroom, which powers NJ.com and The Star-Ledger. Six nominees from each category were then put up for a public vote on NJ.com.
There are three finalists in each category, acknowledging contributions in the fields of law, social equity, building, innovation and consultancy, as well as businesses owned by women and minorities. Listed alphabetically, the nominees in their respective categories are:
Excellence in Cannabis Law, sponsored by Cova Software:
- Ansell Grimm & Aaron, PC
- Genova Burns
- Hiller, PC
Excellence in Commercial Building Operations:
- Hance Construction
- InField Consulting, planning and development
- RIPCO, commercial real estate brokers
Excellence in Consultancy and Professional Services, sponsored by Hance Construction:
- HBK CPA
- Longview Strategic
- Sapphire Risk Advisory Group
Excellence in Healthcare and Life Sciences:
- The Apothecarium Maplewood, medical cannabis dispensary
- Trichome Analytical, a cannabis testing lab
- True Labs for Cannabis LLC, a cannabis testing lab
Excellence in Innovation, sponsored by Minority Cannabis Academy:
- Cova, a point-of-sale software company
- GLT Cannabis, a vertical farming company
- Weedmaps
Excellence in Social Equity, sponsored by Ascend Wellness:
- 420NJEvents, a minority advocacy group
- Harvest 360 for its social equity accelerate program
- Lantern for its social equity incubator program
Minority Business of the Year:
- CannaCoverage, an insurance company
- Pure Genesis, a N.J.-based hemp MSO
- Roll Up Life, a cannabis delivery company
Women-owned Business of the Year:
- Blazin' Bakery, Tara Misu Sargente
- CannaCoverage, Nichelle Santos
- NJ Cannabis Certified, Sarah Trent
In addition to these categories, individuals who have done outstanding work in the cannabis business community will be recognized by NJ Cannabis Insider with these awards:
- Excellence in Education: Awarded to Rob Meija, Stockton University
- Community Game Changer, sponsored by The Cannabist: Awarded to Jessica Gonzalez, Hiller, PC and Minorities for Medical Marijuana
- Ambassador of the Year: Winner to be announced
- Lifetime Achievement: Winner to be announced
"For years, we've been documenting the progress the state has made in creating this new industry," said Enrique Lavin, publisher and editor of NJ Cannabis Insider. "Now it's time to recognize and document the achievements made by individuals and companies in the space."
What: NJ Cannabis Insider 2022 Business Awards Gala
Where: Carteret Performing Arts Center, 46 Washington Street, Carteret, NJ 07008
When: June 9, 2022 from 6 - 10:30pm
Media Details: Press passes available upon request
Tickets: Limited availability. $1,000 - $1,350
Contact:
Kristen Ligas, Event Program Manager kligas@njadvancemedia.com
Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
###
NJ Cannabis Insider is a weekly subscriber-based online trade journal and events group produced by NJ Advance Media, which also publishes NJ.com, The Star-Ledger and other affiliated papers. Are you interested in the N.J. cannabis industry? Subscribe here for insider exclusives. Follow us on LinkedIn.
