Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

LIMERICK, Pa., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. VTYB, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0650 per outstanding share of common stock, as compared with the cash dividend of $0.050 per share paid in the previous quarter. The dividend will be paid on or about June 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2022.
Bank Leader Joseph Major stated, "The Victory Bank continues to exceed expectations and is pleased to announce this increased cash dividend for our stockholders. Each day, our employees focus on delivering the best banking experience for our clients and prospects, which, in turn, leads to favorable financial results. We are incredibly proud of our entire team."
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com/) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.
Additional information about The Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.
Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
484-791-3407
