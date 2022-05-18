Great Plains Communications Announces GPC SD-WAN, Powered by VMware

Blair, Nebraska, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately-owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, has announced the launch of GPC SD-WAN, powered by VMware. The fully managed GPC SD-WAN, or software-defined wide area network, enables companies to more securely and reliably manage their wide area network —from branch offices to data centers and the cloud.
"We are continually seeking solutions that enable our customers to leverage the latest technologies and meet the bandwidth demands that today's hybrid work model and other factors are placing on their networks," said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications. "The GPC SD-WAN solution provides companies with greater agility to optimize and scale their network bandwidth, simplify their operations and manage costs."
The Great Plains Communications fully managed SD-WAN service features:
- Centralized configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Simplified WAN Management, with point-and-click visibility from access to applications.
- Maximized application performance.
- Dynamic Multi-Path Optimization™ (DMPO), enabling packet steering onto the best path to improve response time and uptime.
- Cloud network control, with a 99.99% SLA.
- Access from any location, including fiber, copper, cable and wireless.
"VMware is pleased to be partnering with Great Plains Communications to help reduce network complexity and give IT teams more time to drive innovation and strategic outcomes across their businesses," said Abe Ankumah, Vice President, Product Management, VMware SASE. "VMware SD-WAN delivers networking and security services seamlessly, enabling simple access to information, no matter where it's located."
Additional Resources and Related Links
- To learn more about GPC SD-WAN services, visit https://gpcom/enterprise
About Great Plains Communications
Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company's 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.
Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com
