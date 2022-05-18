QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Debuts the QRS-Tracks IOS and Apple Watch App

SENECA, Pa., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QRS Music Technologies, Inc. QRSM, a 122-year-old leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of music technologies, hardware, software, software services and music content, announces the release of the QRS-Tracks and Apple Watch App. It is the first IOS-based activity tracker for music makers. It seamlessly captures music performance data on the fly (vocals, instruments...). It's then archived and analyzed in a personal QRS-Connect.com music-focused cloud account.



QRS-Tracks allows a music maker to quickly capture music and additional relevant data without having to take time to open studio equipment. It is then auto named, saved and archived to a free personal music-focused cloud account at QRS-Connect.com.

The recorded track along with its relevant data can then be previewed, downloaded, shared, and analyzed. All uploaded tracks can be played along with graphic representations of the changes in time of the performance's biometrics like motion, heart rate and location.

"This is another step of many more to come where QRS will deliver and apply software and hardware tools to make your music creation and learning more enjoyable and less time-consuming. The QRS-Tracks and Watch App do not require custom QRS hardware for capturing your music. This dramatically opens up the platform to many more new users. Now any artist performances can be easily saved, categorized and analyzed in their private QRS-Connect music-focused cloud," says Thomas Dolan, President & CEO.

"QRS-Connect.com is the first ever music maker-focused platform of its kind for connecting, archiving, sharing, learning and enjoying your music. As the user base grows, we will continue to add analytic and connecting capabilities to the QRS-Connect's cloud platform."

QRS, primarily known for its leadership in digital & acoustic piano content & technologies, including PNOscan® and PNOmation®, already gives all of its PNOmation customers a free QRS-Connect.com account. Now QRS-Tracks allows any musician to utilize the QRS-Connect account features.

Signing up for a QRS-Connect account can be done on the App or at QRS-Connect.com .

