United Health Products Provides Regulatory Update

Henderson, NV, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- United Health Products, Inc. UEEC, (UHP) today provided an update on its FDA regulatory process.



Regulatory Review

As previously disclosed, on April 20, 2022, UHP delivered to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) a supplemented and e-formatted Premarket Approval (PMA) response for its HemoStyp™ hemostatic gauze and, as is customary, requested a meeting with the committee responsible for reviewing its PMA application. UHP has accepted the FDA's offer to meet on July 6, 2022, and anticipates receiving feedback on its latest response in advance of this meeting. The company will continue to engage with members of the review committee to address any remaining requests and to ensure a productive interaction in July. There can be no assurance that the PMA application will be approved.

Investor relations:

Philippe Niemetz

212 344-6464

p.niemetz@panconsultants.com

About United Health Products -- United Health Products develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and consumer markets, and is focused on gaining approval to access the human surgical market.

For more information on UHP visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com or contact the Company at info@unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.