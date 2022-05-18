United Health Products Provides Regulatory Update

Henderson, NV, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- United Health Products, Inc. UEEC, (UHP) today provided an update on its FDA regulatory process.
Regulatory Review
As previously disclosed, on April 20, 2022, UHP delivered to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) a supplemented and e-formatted Premarket Approval (PMA) response for its HemoStyp™ hemostatic gauze and, as is customary, requested a meeting with the committee responsible for reviewing its PMA application. UHP has accepted the FDA's offer to meet on July 6, 2022, and anticipates receiving feedback on its latest response in advance of this meeting. The company will continue to engage with members of the review committee to address any remaining requests and to ensure a productive interaction in July. There can be no assurance that the PMA application will be approved.
Investor relations:
Philippe Niemetz
212 344-6464
p.niemetz@panconsultants.com
About United Health Products -- United Health Products develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and consumer markets, and is focused on gaining approval to access the human surgical market.
For more information on UHP visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com or contact the Company at info@unitedhealthproductsinc.com
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.