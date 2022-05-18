Hanzo & Nightfall AI To Present Educational Webinar Driving Data Intelligence Using Collaboration Content

New York, NY, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, in partnership with Nightfall AI, the first cloud-native extensible data loss prevention (DLP) platform, announce an upcoming educational webinar held at 1:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, May 24. The webinar, Drive Data Intelligence with Collaborative Data will explore how enterprises can improve their information governance processes to support effective and efficient investigations and ediscovery by leveraging the power of data loss protection detection engines on ediscovery data to highlight issues and topics of interest.

Event Description

Data volumes are growing at breakneck speeds and managing risk with collaborative enterprise data sources becomes more critical as the work from home trend persists. Enterprise legal, compliance, and governance teams struggle to detect, manage, govern, and protect the information in near real-time. Similarly, litigation, HR, and investigation teams struggle with data intelligence on information they have collected from cloud applications like Slack and Google Workspace.

In this webinar, industry leaders will discuss the challenges enterprises face with collaborative data, and how enterprises can broaden their horizons and gain insights into their data using powerful ML-enriched data. Teams can discover more to quickly find sensitive data such as PII, secrets, and undesirable language that might otherwise go undetected within collaboration content. We'll also share some compelling real-world examples of how companies can leverage Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and ML-enriched data to make their governance, discovery, and compliance processes safer, more informed, and more efficient.

Speakers will discuss:

The multiple challenges that enterprises face with the rise of collaboration data.

An overview of data loss prevention and how companies are using it to protect sensitive data.

How ediscovery and investigation processes improve when applying data detection filters on it to uplevel issues.

Speakers

Jason Trip, Solutions Engineer, Nightfall AI

Jason Trip is a Solutions Engineer at Nightfall AI, the industry's first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform that brings efficiency and efficacy to enterprise data protection. With a background as a software engineer and experience in the financial, education, and healthcare industries, Jason helps build Cloud DLP solutions for security and compliance teams.

Dave Ruel, Head of Product, Hanzo

Dave is the Head of Product at Hanzo, a pioneer in the contextual capture, and preservation of dynamic web and collaboration content for corporate legal and compliance departments. Dave has more than 20 years of experience in software and product development and has spent considerable time in the legal, compliance, and information governance space. He has helped develop a broad range of products and solutions for big data challenges and is passionate about emerging technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and visual analytics.





Jon Braunstein, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw, LLP

Jon is a successful business litigator, advisor, and strategist. He helps clients solve business and legal problems. He provides practical, business-driven advice to clients on the challenging issues, risks, and opportunities they face. Jon looks at the whole chessboard, keeps clients two moves ahead, and positions them for success. He advises clients in the health care, insurance, employee benefits, financial services, technology, real estate, retail, construction, and global defense industries.

Webinar Registration

[Webinar] Drive Data Intelligence with Collaborative Data

Date: May 24, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Cost: Free

Registration link: https://www.hanzo.co/resources/collaborative_data_intelligence

About Nightfall AI

Nightfall's mission is to bring efficiency and efficacy to data protection. Organizations depend on Nightfall to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud services via machine learning & natural language processing (NLP). As the industry's first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform, Nightfall has scaled rapidly to a broad set of customers across the globe, ranging from hyper-growth tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Nightfall's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform has been deployed across consumer-facing & highly regulated industries like healthcare, insurance, and education to address data leakage and compliance risks around HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, Webb Investment Network, and a cadre of high-profile operators, including CEO/executives at Okta, Splunk, FireEye and Salesforce. For more information on Nightfall and Cloud Native DLP, please visit nightfall.ai or contact us at hello@nightfall.ai.

About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Capture data for investigations, litigation, and compliance wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Slack, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

