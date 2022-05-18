Ole Smoky Chooses BrandMuscle for Brand Management and Custom Print Production Needs

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that it has partnered with Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC, the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the United States, and one of the country's fastest growing spirits companies. BrandMuscle's trusted through-channel marketing automation solution gets branded assets and customizable point-of-sale marketing templates to sales representatives in a seamless, efficient way, without compromising consistency or compliance. Ole Smoky Distillery will leverage BrandMuscle's brand management and print capabilities to increase speed to market, increase the quality of on-premise and off-premise assets, and help continue the distillery's robust plans for continued growth.



Founded in East Tennessee in 2010, Ole Smoky produces over 25 authentic Tennessee moonshine flavors, from White Lightnin' to Apple Pie, and 17 inventive whiskey flavors, which are sold in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world. The first federally licensed distillery in eastern Tennessee, Ole Smoky's four distilleries ranked as the most visited distilleries in the world in 2021, with over 5.7 million visitors that year — twice as many guests as all of Scotland's distilleries combined. The company also surpassed 1 million cases in 2021, and they intend to increase that number significantly in 2022. They have outgrown their current system for POS production and sought out a more scalable solution. By working with BrandMuscle, Ole Smoky will recoup time and resources that their in-house designers and sales reps currently spend on custom POS requests, streamlining the production and distribution of branded print assets.

Focusing on on-premise promotion in 2022, Ole Smoky will continue to put their cocktails and unique range of flavors front and center at bars and restaurants, and that requires attractive, high quality print production and great POS variability, particularly table tents and menu inserts. Off-premise, Ole Smoky will use a range of POS, including posters, case cards, shelf-talkers, window clings, and rack-headers. BrandMuscle's print experience and facilities will provide Ole Smoky's reps with the highest possible quality of print material, further strengthening the company's relationships between their reps, distributor partners, and accounts.

"Because of our exponential growth," said Ole Smoky Distillery Marketing Director Stephanie Moraine, "It was critical for Ole Smoky to partner with a leader in integrated local and channel marketing that understands our brand's audience and has the capabilities to rapidly design and print our point-of-sale for distribution across the country. As we continue to grow the business, it's important for us to have the right partner, and we look forward to working with BrandMuscle to help us continue to scale our marketing programs."

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the U.S. and the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the U.S. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Ole Smoky Distillery has been recognized for two consecutive years on the notable Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. For more information, please visit olesmoky. com and follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world's top brands, with 750 professionals in five offices globally. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with the solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver an exceptional and consistent local brand experience. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

