MPX NJ Opens New Medical-Use Cannabis Dispensary in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX New Jersey, LLC ("MPX NJ"), a health-centered medical cannabis dispensary just steps from the world-renowned Atlantic City Boardwalk, is open for business and thrilled to welcome patients, caregivers, and visitors through its newly opened doors.

To mark the occasion, MPX NJ will host a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening celebration at the central dispensary location and at neighboring shop Hayday Coffee on May 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other prominent local officials are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting event.



"I am very pleased to welcome MPX NJ to our community," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. "Medical cannabis patients in our great City now have access to affordable, quality product at a convenient location, allowing them to get the relief they need and deserve. The City looks forward to working closely with this dispensary."

Alleviating medical conditions and improving quality of life is central to MPX NJ's mission to help as many of New Jersey's estimated 117,000 medical cannabis patients as possible. MPX NJ seeks to make patient care affordable by employing a robust patient discount savings system and aims to improve patient access by offering ample parking, an accessible campus for patients with mobility concerns, and an extensive product menu of high-quality treatment options. Additionally, MPX NJ seeks to benefit the economic health of Atlantic City, a traditionally underserved area, by creating good jobs, generating local tax revenue, and engaging with established community organizations.

"Our Dispensary Agents at MPX NJ are thrilled to offer expertise to the residents and visitors of Atlantic City," said dispensary General Manager and local resident Anthony Jones. "This impassioned team simply cannot wait to match you with your next favorite medical cannabis product."

In addition to its patient focus, MPX NJ is committed to being a good corporate citizen through its support of local and national organizations focused on restorative justice, education, and equity. MPX NJ enjoys a partnership with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), which seeks to right systemic wrongs through advocacy, policy change, education, release, commutation, expungement, and reentry initiatives. MPX NJ patients have the opportunity to support LPP through its "Roll It Up for Justice" program, which donates the change rounded up to the next dollar from each purchase. MPX NJ is also a member of the Coalition for a Safe Community in Atlantic County, which takes a proactive approach to create an atmosphere of cooperation, understanding and open communication between residents and law enforcement. MPX NJ has supported programming, training, and hiring initiatives hosted by Stockton University, and it is pleased to work with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, which has painted a mural on the side of the dispensary building.

As for products offered, MPX NJ is proud to connect the patients and caregivers of South Jersey with a range of premier brands, including Curaleaf, Select Bites, Verano, and Kind Tree, with many others to come. Future plans include introducing Melting Point Extracts (MPX) concentrates to the New Jersey market later in 2022 as the premier product showcase location. MPX is an award-winning brand of premium quality cannabis concentrates currently offered in Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Maryland.

Where is MPX NJ located? Find us at 157 South New York Ave on the Orange Loop, named for the Monopoly board game, which itself famously and historically borrowed street names from Atlantic City. The Orange Loop is three beach blocks comprised of Tennessee Avenue, St. James Place, and New York Avenue and is undergoing rapid revitalization and reinvestment efforts that contribute to a bustling, burgeoning atmosphere. Look for the noteworthy mural bedecking the building MPX NJ is housed in as a landmark: The Eternal Happiness of Sonoras Horses by D.M. Weeks features colorful, neon wild horses on a black backdrop visible from the Boardwalk.

For more information about MPX NJ, visit the website here . Need to register as a New Jersey medical cannabis patient? Find the resources you need here .



About MPX NJ:

MPX NJ seeks to connect cannabis patients with the highest-quality products possible to aid their treatment and recovery. In addition, we employ a robust patient savings system that includes daily specials, patient discounts, and a point-based loyalty rewards program to lower the cost of care for patients. Our knowledgeable and friendly Dispensary Agents team is adept at serving the medical patients and caregivers of Atlantic City and those visiting the renowned beach town. Find MPX NJ in the notable Orange Loop, just steps from the beloved Atlantic City Boardwalk.