Fujifilm Provides Education Advancement Opportunities for Gastroenterologists and Endoscopists at Digestive Disease Week 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, will host education advancement opportunities at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) annual conference and exhibition in booth 4343, held May 21-24 in San Diego. Fujifilm will host multiple physician-led, hands-on sessions within the booth, as well as an off-site symposium on the advances in endoluminal surgery and third space endoscopy.

"We look forward to industry events like DDW to create opportunities to educate and collaborate with clinicians as together, we work to advance endoscopy care delivery," says Taisuke Fujita, general manager of endoscopy at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation.

Symposium on Advances in Endoluminal Surgery and Third Space Endoscopy

Fujifilm is hosting an educational symposium on new, non-invasive therapies emerging in the field of Endoscopy. Attendees will learn about procedures and techniques that pioneers in the fields of Endoluminal Surgery and Third Space Endoscopy are leading, and how they can bring the latest advancements in imaging, endoscope, and device technology to help improve therapeutic outcomes.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Gregory Haber, MD, Chief of Endoscopy, Director of Advanced Therapeutics & Innovation, Division of Gastroenterology, NYU Langone Medical Center

Christopher Thompson, MD, Director of Endoscopy, Co-Director, Center for Weight Management and Wellness, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Alexander Schlachterman, MD, Associate Professor, Director of Third Space Endoscopy, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

One of the topics discussed during the symposium, Schlachterman notes: "I'm excited to discuss my experience with TRACMOTION - a novel device for endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). The steerable grasping arm by Fujifilm improves access, visibility and traction, it's an exciting time to be performing ESD with this technology."

The symposium will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, 6:30pm – 8:30pm PT at The Skybox at DiamondView Tower in San Diego. Interested parties can request attendance here.

In-booth Physician-led Demonstrations

Sunday, May 22nd from 9:30 – 10:00 am PT

Dennis Yang, MD, director of third space endoscopy at the Center for Interventional Endoscopy at AdventHealth Orlando, will lead a live demonstration of Fujifilm's tools for enhancing ESD procedures including TRACMOTION, FlushKnife, and ClutchCutter using a life-like simulator model.

Sunday, May 22nd from 2 pm – 3 pm PT

Meir Mizrahi, MD, FASGE, advanced endoscopy fellowship program director at Largo Medical Center and Florida Digestive Health Specialists will lead a live demonstration of TRACMOTION with Fujifilm's new EI-740D/S Dual Channel Endoscope.

Monday, May 23rd from 11:30am - 1:30pm PT

Manoel Galvao Neto, MD IFASMBS, Instituto Endovitta, Sao Paolo Brazil, will lead a live hands-on session on best practices for endoscopic suturing on a life-like simulator models using Fujifilm's Dual Channel Endoscope and Apollo's Overstitch Endoscopic Suturing System. Dr. Galvao will present case videos of his successes using the technologies together in practice.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm's medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm's artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm's rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

