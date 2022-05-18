Fangdd Announces Management and Board Changes

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO ("FangDD" or "the Company"), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that Mr. Yi Duan has resigned as the Chairman of the of the Board of Directors, Co-Chief Executive Officer, a member of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for personal reasons. Mr. Duan will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Xi Zeng, the Company's director and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, a member of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. These changes became effective today.
Mr. Xi Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of FangDD, commented, "Together with Mr. Duan, we have established a leading real estate-focused online marketplace in China. On behalf of FangDD and the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Yi Duan for his invaluable contributions and dedication to the Company. Together with the leadership team, I will further build on that and lead the company to navigate the changing markets."
About FangDD
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, among others, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate transaction participants conduct their business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, products and technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend," "ought to," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact
Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: ir@fangdd.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.