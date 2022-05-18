New curated media kits provide quick access to current thinking for journalists covering aging-related topics

Toronto, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO recently launched four new virtual media kits to help journalists covering aging-related topics. The kits, which focus on the retirement journey, insurance, ageism and healthy aging, will be updated regularly as new materials become available.
"Media and online content creators have a key role in the elimination of stereotypes and the upholding of rights for older Canadians," says Sylvia Link, director of marketing and communications for RTOERO. "As a Canadian non-profit organization focused on retirement and healthy aging, we're in a good position to support journalists in their work—to be a source of new thinking on a range of aging-related topics."
The media kits can be found in RTOERO's media centre. They each include a featured white paper and a collection of related webinars, news releases and blog articles.
Notes Link, "In our white papers, we frequently quote experts and reference research – and so, they can be a great starting point when working on a story. We've summarized some of the current thinking on ageism, wellness across the lifespan, retirement planning and insurance—if you're looking for a new way to frame an issue, we can help you find it."
Featured white paper: Healthy at any age: Understanding wellness across the lifespan
Featured white paper: 5 ways to think about retirement planning…and money isn't one of them
Diversity, equity and inclusion with a focus on ageism
Featured white paper: The nuances of ageism: How intersectionality can impact the experience of aging
Featured white paper: The health coverage gap: How Canadian retirees can protect themselves against the inevitable
About RTOERO
RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, it is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees.
Attachments
