Questex's Fierce Education Partners with The EdUp Experience to Deliver a Dynamic Podcast Experience with Higher Education Leaders and Professionals

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Education, where higher education leaders, administrators and faculty, and those driving technology adoption decisions in a blended learning world, today announces it is partnering with The EdUp Experience, America's leading higher education podcast, to deliver a dynamic podcast experience to its audience. The podcast will feature thoughts, ideas and insights from higher education leaders and guests ranging from university presidents and CEOs to venture capitalists to education technology entrepreneurs.



Fierce Education will leverage EdUp's podcast platform and interviews on the most important topics in education while opening up EdUp to Fierce Education's 100,000 weekly newsletter subscribers.

"It is a natural fit for Fierce Education to partner with EdUp," said Elliot Markowitz, head of content for Fierce Education. "The EdUp Experience is constantly and consistently showcasing the leaders in higher education and covering the most pressing issues facing the industry bringing the same passion of moving the industry forward as Fierce Education."

The EdUp Experience is hosted by Dr. Joe Sallustio and produced by Elvin Freytes.

"It is a complete honor to partner with Fierce Education," said Co-Founder Dr. Joe Sallustio, who is also senior vice president-global of Lindenwood University. "Elvin and I have made a point to partner with organizations that will redefine how higher education news, professional development, and solutions are researched, explored, and created."

The first two podcast include:

Dr. Jennifer Mathes, CEO of the Online Learning Consortium was interviewed regarding the key differences between remote and online learning, and what is emergency response remote learning.

Dr. Drew Van Horn, President of Young Harris College on how student's really feel about the college experience and the importance or responding to their needs.

