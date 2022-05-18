CSX Executive Vice President to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. CSX Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Kevin Boone, will address the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 am Eastern time.
The address will broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com.
About CSX
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).
Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397
