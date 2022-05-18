Gentherm to Participate in the 2022 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm THRM, a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The presentation will begin at 10:50 am ET.
There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.
Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702
About Gentherm
Gentherm THRM is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 10,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.
