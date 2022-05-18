Dental Insurance Market Size to Worth Around US$ 269.5 BN by 2030

Ottawa, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental insurance market size was accounted at US$ 159.29 billion in 2021. Dental insurance is a type of product that is represented by a policy and covers only the oral and dental health of the individual. The companies have made their products simpler with selective coverages and provide comparison of multiple dental services in terms of protection and premiums for particular coverages. Moreover, dental insurance reimburses several high expenditures which are levied on the individual for the various dental services. The insurance companies have been profiting from the rise in number of individuals with higher income, increase in the per capita earnings and the increase in working class individuals.



Amongst the growing market of dental insurance North America is the leading nation followed by Asia-Pacific. The other nations competing in this market of dental insurance are Europe, Latin America, Lamea. The regional market is expanded with the presence of the key players in the market along with developing technologies and advancements. People have been forced to purchase dental insurance by countries like the US.

The dental insurance market has been segmented over coverage, demographics, procedure and end users. It has been further classified into major, basic and maintenance or preventive procedures. The preventive segment has dominated the market and is foreseen to dominate in the upcoming times as well. The report has its primary focus over the growth highlights and trends that are offered by the dental insurance facilities. Out-of-pocket expenses are mainly prevented with the purchase of dental insurance policies.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 159.29 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 269.5 Billion CAGR 17.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, Delta Dental, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Aetna Inc., AFLAC INCORPORATED, Allianz, Ameritas, AXA, Cigna

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The primary drivers in the dental insurance market are the increasing awareness about the oral and dental hygiene. The huge costs of the health and dental services have forced the people especially in the developed nations like the US to purchase dental insurances. The huge population belonging to the geriatric age group has also boosted the market to a great extent and will further add on to the profits during the period of 2027-2030. This major factor will lead to the tremendous growth during the forecast period. In addition to the primary services' other secondary services such as tooth extraction, drainage of minor to major infectious secretions in the oral cavity, minor to major surgical procedures, treatment of infected oral nerves has also helped to increase the market size of dental insurance. The vast variety of conditions covered and reimbursed by the various policies also encourages people to purchase dental insurances to avoid heavy expenditures which take place during these treatments.

Restraints

The market will be inhibited during the increase in the medical tourism. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the sharp decline in the market as there is increased risk of cross infection during the examination procedure. Reduction in the number of people travelling and commuting during the period of lockdown has led to the decline in the market of accessory dental services such as periodic X-rays, examinations, cleanings thus disrupting the market worldwide.

Opportunities

Blockchain has been introduced in the dental insurance market providing a great boom to the industry worldwide. The increasing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and dental infections has provided a great opportunity to the insurance companies. Oral cancers, tooth decays, gum diseases, increasing consumption of sugary items has led to widespread demand for dental insurance services. Faster and easier process of reimbursement and claims will also encourage the masses to purchase insurances and have better facilities. These factors mainly highlight the opportunities in the forecast seen.

Challenges

The challenge lies where there is a choice to be made by the geriatric age group of whether to have a general health insurance or to purchase a dental insurance. The recent statistical data has shown that about 50% of this age group does not possess a basic health insurance as they are over burdened with paying for basic life needs of food, clothing and shelter which has made dental insurance a topic left far behind. Just as maximum people with health insurances have become accustomed to paying only a small sum of their earning for healthcare, people are beginning to expect the same out of the dental faculty too. Affordability issues lead to skipped dental visits making the scenario bad to worse.

Recent Developments

Implementation of latest technologies leads to smooth process of claims and thus avoid manual handling of the same to further avoid malpractices and fraud cases.

ICICI Lombard general insurance company has collaborated with clove dental which is the largest network of oral clinics in India to offer dental insuncrae.

It will be available on a cashless basis to the customers and will encompass all the dental treatment and expenses incurred on the patients under the insurance.





By Coverage

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

Dental Indemnity Plans

Others

By Procedure

Major

Basic

Preventive





By Demographics

Senior Citizens

Adults

Minors





By End User

Individuals

Corporates

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





