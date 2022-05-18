FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS & RESEARCH INSTITUTE EXPANDS CARE WITH NEW CANCER CENTER LOCATION IN LEE COUNTY

Ft. Myers, Florida, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has opened a new state-of-the-art facility at 8981 Colonial Center Drive in Fort Myers to provide comprehensive treatments and a variety of services to adults with cancer and other diseases.

The new location, one of five FCS sites of service in Lee County, replaces the former FCS clinic on Colonial Center Drive. Designed to enhance patient comfort and convenience, the new clinic has more than 20,000 square feet of space and includes 18 private exam rooms and 51 infusion therapy chairs. It includes an in-house specialty pharmacy and hematopathology laboratory, as well as access to mobile PET scanning services. Patients will also have access to participate in clinical trial opportunities at the FCS Drug Development Unit in nearby Sarasota.

Elements within the new building, including colors, lighting and art, were selected with feedback and guidance from patients to help enhance comfort, reduce stress and promote positive patient outcomes.

"Lee County is one of the fastest-growing communities in Florida and FCS is keeping pace," said Michael Diaz, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. "Our new location provides patients with easy access to the newest and most advanced treatments, including immunotherapies and targeted treatments and next-generation imaging and genetic screening, which are a vital component of personalized, world-class cancer treatment."

FCS medical oncologist Lowell Hart, MD, FACP, who provides care at the Colonial office, said, "The individuals who work within these walls are dedicated to making a difference and helping to ensure the best possible outcomes for each of the patients who entrust their care to us."

Dr. Hart is one of eight Board-certified medical oncologists, joined by a team of cancer experts and support staff, who provide care at the FCS Fort Myers Colonial cancer center. They are: Tadeu Ambros, MD, Liliana Bustamante, MD, Lowell Hart, Michael McCleod, DO, FACOI, Silvia A. Romero, MD, Ahsan Shah, MD, Gamini Soori, MD, MBA, FACP, FRCP, CPE and Syed F. Zafar, MD.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

